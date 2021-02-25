Changes are coming to Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

During budget deliberations Monday, city council approved a down payment of $4.3 million towards the reconstruction of Roseland’s Club House.

“We’re spending over $1.5 billion over 10 years on city assets, city infrastructure and like it or not Roseland is part of that portfolio,” says Fred Francis, chair of the board.

The building is over 40 years old, and in need of repairs.

“We’re at the point right now where it might be better to just tear down the existing building and build a brand new one,” he says.

According to Francis, the new facility would be a third of the size, more energy efficient, and more suited to the 21st century needs of cliental.

The project is part of $10 million in new spending under the capital budget and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Either you let it erode to where it’s not useful for anyone or you have to make the necessary investments to ensure that it remains suitable for golfers and curlers and that it turns a profit,” Francis explains.

The finances over the last several years have been a rollercoaster.

Rainy springs, COVID-19 and enhancements to the Lenon Drain were all contributing factors.

Francis says the club did turn a profit in 2020.

“We did make just under $300,000. Unaudited financial statements but those are the rough numbers I’ve been given.”

The Ward 1 city councillor also addressed rumours that the city is interest in selling parts of the golf course.

“There’s no proposal, no hint at a proposal. There’s no interest to sell Roseland.”

Francis hopes to present a final plan to club members by the end of March, and debated at council table in either April or May.