City to trap and possibly euthanize coyotes in Riverside Park South

The city of Ottawa is advising residents in Riverside Park South that coyote management operations will begin this weekend to address a rash of encounters and attacks.

The city has responded to hundreds of calls about coyotes this year and Ottawa Bylaw has stepped up patrols in the Riverside Park South area in particular. Several residents have reported missing pets, which they believe were killed by coyotes.

Experts say construction can push coyotes’ feeding grounds closer to homes.

In a PSA, the city of Ottawa said operations will commence Friday in a large greenspace in the Riverside Park area.

“There is a limited timeframe in which these operations can be successfully conducted,” the city said. “The habituated coyote(s), which no longer have a fear of humans, will be live-trapped and humanely euthanized, if necessary.”

The city is asking residents to avoid the McCarthy Woods area and hydro corridors, bounded by Riverside Drive in the west and McCarthy Road in the east, while these operations are ongoing.

Animal owners are asked to keep their small pets indoors or otherwise on-leash and under direct supervision, especially at night.

The city said it would advise residents when operations are complete.