City upholds development permit for Boyle Street Community Services' King Thunderbird Centre

Construction on the new Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) King Thunderbird Centre is expected to start this summer.

The centre, planned for 107A Avenue and 101 Street, has faced a number of hurdles.

The first development permit was revoked in November.

A second permit was granted after BSCS agreed to remove a number of features.

The centre cannot offer food, showers, laundry, or bathroom access, unless a person is already there for a healthcare or banking appointment.

Despite the concessions, the centre still faced opposition from some parents and students at Victoria School, located near the proposed new facility.

On Thursday, BSCS announced the permit had been upheld.

"This project coming together represents all the hard work that our community has put in to make something that is beautiful and welcoming for those we serve," Jordan Reiniger, executive director of Boyle Street Community Services, said in a news release.

"This is an essential next step in our mission to end chronic homelessness, and another step forward for our vision of building strong, accepting, and respectful communities."

The King Thunderbird Centre will act as an organizational headquarters for the 15 BSCS locations throughout the city.

It will also be a service delivery hub for the downtown community.

BSCS has a fundraising goal of $28.5 million for the facility.

A portion of the money was raised from the sale of the existing BSCS headquarters to the Oilers Entertainment Group.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation also donated $10 million to the project.

The King Thunderbird Centre is expected to open in fall 2024.

