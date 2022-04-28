iHeartRadio

City waives patio fees once again for Calgary businesses

Calgary business owners want the city to push 'pause' on a fee associated with patio services this spring and summer.

To better help businesses recover from two years of health rules and restrictions, the City of Calgary is once again waiving fees for bars, restaurants and cafes applying for a seasonal patio this year.

Business owners can now apply online for a permit.

With the weather starting to warm up, restaurant owners had asked city officials for the move to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city has waived fees for extended patios for the past two summers as well.

A report from city administration had proposed a fee of $7.35 per square foot to operate a seasonal patio this year.

There are two types of patio permit that can be applied for – to have one on private property and to have one in a parking lane or on the public sidewalk.

And we’ve made it easier for bars, restaurants & cafes to apply for a seasonal patio permit by waiving the permit fee for 2022.
Business owners can apply now at https://t.co/kX6xbIG131#SupportLocalYYC pic.twitter.com/uahYJxLLBX

— City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) April 28, 2022
12