City wants to charge you more to park all over Vancouver, especially if you have a luxury car

From overnight parking fees to extra charges for residents with larger, more expensive cars, the City of Vancouver is proposing taxing just about everyone more to park in the city.

Residents would be charged an overnight fee of $45 a year if they park on the street, and visitors would be charged $3 a night.

The proposal is part of the city’s Climate Emergency Action Plan, designed to lower pollution and encourage people to buy electric vehicles.

In addition to paying yearly residential parking permits, owners of new cars would be taxed more, depending on what they buy. Owners of larger more polluting vehicles and luxury cars, bought after 2023, would be charged $1,000 more a year.

Electric cars would be exempt from the extra fees, but not the $45 overnight fee.

City of Vancouver said it wants to make it simple and easy for motorists to spend more money to park your car, and motorists can use a parking app.

The public has until July 5 to give input on these parking fee proposals.