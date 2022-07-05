City warning of rise in overdoses after five deaths in one week

The city of Ottawa and overdose prevention partners are warning residents of an increase in suspected overdose-related deaths.

Ottawa police and paramedics responded to at least 22 calls in the last week about suspected overdoses, including five cases where the individual died.

The Ottawa Overdose Prevention and Response Task Force is reminding people who use drugs to take precautions.

Never use alone – If you overdose when you are alone there will be no one there to help you. If you are using with someone else, don’t use at the same time.

Don’t mix drugs – Mixing with other drugs puts you at a higher risk of overdose.

Go slow – The quality of illicit drugs is unpredictable. Fentanyl can be cut (mixed) into both opioid and non-opioid drugs like cocaine, heroin, crack, or pills made to look like other prescriptions (like ‘oxycodone’) or other pills including ecstasy/MDMA. Anything can be cut with Fentanyl or Carfentanil.

Carry naloxone – Naloxone is a medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Naloxone kits are available for free in Ontario. Please visit StopOverdoseOttawa.ca to find out how to get a naloxone kit.

Know your tolerance – Your risk of overdose increases if you are a new user or haven't used in more than three days.

If you choose to use – Consider visiting one of the four Supervised Consumption and Treatment Services (CTS) locations in Ottawa.

Supervised Consumption and Treatment Services

If you use alone – Tell someone before you use. Have a safety plan, leave the door unlocked and have someone come check on you. You can also call the National Overdose Prevention Line at 1-888-688-NORS (6677) or connect with an anonymous virtual harm reduction supporter via the Brave App.

Residents are also encouraged to know the signs of an opioid overdose.

Breathing will be slow or absent

Lips and nails are blue

Person is not moving

Person may be choking

Person may make gurgling or snoring sounds

Person can’t be woken up

Skin feels cold and clammy

Pupils are tiny (also known as pinpoint)

If you suspect someone is having an overdose, call 9-1-1 immediately. An overdose is always a medical emergency. There are also limited legal protections available for drug users and bystanders who call emergency services during an overdose.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects people who are experiencing an overdose or who are with a person experiencing an overdose from:

Drug possession charges under section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and breach of conditions regarding simple possession of drugs in:

pre-trial release

probation orders

conditional sentences

parole

There were several overdoses across the city last night.



Do you know how to recognize signs of an overdose? https://t.co/4hZVr0jVTC pic.twitter.com/VlwZV6iwtA