City warns of upcoming road closures

The city is warning motorists of some major road closures around Winnipeg over the next few days.

On Sunday, westbound Corydon Avenue will be closed between Park Boulevard North and Conservatory Drive from 7:15 a.m. until 9 a.m. for the Winnipeg Police Service Half Marathon.

Later that same day, northbound Arlington Street will be closed around 10 p.m. for sewer work between Portage Avenue and Sargent Avenue. The project is scheduled until Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. Starting Monday, a section of Salter Street - including the west sidewalk - will be closed for nearly five months between Inkster Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue. The project will see the construction of new lanes, curbs, and sidewalks, as well as underground infrastructure work. Salter should reopen to traffic by Sept. 26.

A portion of Pembina Highway, between Chevrier and McGillivray Boulevards, will also be shut down for the summer. Road work will begin Monday at 7 a.m. and should wrap up Sept. 30.

Road crews will leave two southbound lanes of Pembina open at all times. However, the northbound direction will be reduced to one lane after rush hour.

Anyone planning to use these routes should allow for more travel time, and download the Waze app for real-time traffic updates.