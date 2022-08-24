City will not install commissioned Walterdale Bridge sculptures

The city has decided against installing a piece of commissioned artwork at the Walterdale Bridge.

According to a statement from the city, the decision was made not to install it because of the potential that the artwork could be misinterpreted as a celebration of colonization.

“Through the City’s previous experiences, such as the coordination of the removal of Government Centre LRT Station murals, we listened to the community and the sharing of their discomfort and pain that the artwork caused. This demonstrated the importance of listening and acting from the principle of ‘do no harm’, to mitigate negative impacts to Indigenous Peoples that have experienced the harms associated with colonization and loss of culture, language, and spiritual practices,” the statement reads.

The artwork is a pair of bronze sculptures. One is of a bison, the other of a fur trader.

The piece was intended to highlight Edmonton’s role in the history of fur trading.

Artist Ken Lum was commissioned to do the pieces in 2010 through the city’s Percent for Art Program.

The cost of the sculptures was $375,000, and they were completed in 2016.

Lum sent the following written statement to CTV News Edmonton about the city's decision:

"The work went through enormous oversight and approval from civic officials. It is not as though the work appeared in a vacuum. Perhaps the city is not ready for a real dialogue about its colonial past and the conditions of coloniality that continue to mark the present. That was my intention with the work: not to celebrate colonialism as the city suggests. I have a long record of writing about Canadian issues through the lens of Canadian art and culture, and I have dealt often about the oppression of our First Nations."

The city has asked the Edmonton Arts Council to start the process of removing the art from the city’s collection.