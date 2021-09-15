City workers to get day off to observe Truth and Reconciliation on September 30

City council has agreed to grant a day off to municipal employees each September 30 to observe the National Day for Truth and Recognition.

“We felt that to appropriately recognize the intent behind the day that we extend that to all staff,” explains Mayor Ed Holder.

Holder adds that municipal services will be reduced similar to other statutory days off.

City hall will notify the public about service changes prior to September 30.

Holder hopes that all Londoners receiving the day off educate themselves about the indigenous experience in Canada.

“The library is going to be providing information about the day,” he adds. “There will be programming coming out in the coming days.”

The new federal statutory holiday was created earlier this year, but because it is not a provincial holiday in Ontario, its observance will be inconsistent between workplaces.

Some collective bargaining agreements with city hall include clauses that add new federal statutory holidays.