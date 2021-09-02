City working on vaccine mandate for front-line employees, requiring vaccines at city facilities

The City of Winnipeg said it is working on a vaccine mandate for its front-line employees, and will be requiring proof of vaccination in city-operated facilities.

On Thursday evening, the city said in a news release that it is working to create a vaccine mandate for city front-line employees 'who have ongoing contact with vulnerable populations, especially children.'

"We continue to encourage our employees who are able, to get the COVID-19 vaccine," the city said in a release. "Provincial officials have recommended that organizations follow the province’s lead in mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees."

The city did not provide further details about this, but said more information will be released in the coming days.

Along with this, the city said anyone visiting city-operated pools, fitness and leisure centres, and arenas will need to be fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Proof of vaccination will also be required for all indoor programming at these facilities and at Winnipeg libraries.

"Individuals that do not show proof of immunization will not be permitted to enter the facility or participate in indoor programming, unless they fall under an exemption in the provincial public health orders," the city said.

Those planning on visiting these facilities should bring government-issued ID along with their COVID-19 immunization card.

The city said it is still reviewing the latest provincial public health orders to see if other city programs and services are impacted.

More information about the City of Winnipeg's COVID-19 response can be found online.