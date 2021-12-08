Citywide residential parking ban lifted
The citywide parking ban implemented to help snow removal crews clear industrial and residential streets was lifted Wednesday.
The city announced it was ending the Phase 2 parking ban at 3 p.m., after putting it in place on Nov. 30.
As part of Phase 2 residents cannot park on residential roads, alleyways or industrial roads until they’ve been sufficiently cleared.
The focus of this parking ban was educating the public, but the city says future parking bans will include more enforcement.
“We want to remind Edmontonians of the importance of moving their vehicles when the parking ban is in their neighbourhoods,” said Philip Herritt, Director of Infrastructure Operations.
The city says crews will continue to apply material to arterial and collector roads to address the icy conditions from the freezing rain early Wednesday morning.
More information about citywide parking bans can be found online.
