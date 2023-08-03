Civic Holiday starts with sun, ends with showers

While the Civic Holiday long weekend will start off on a hot and sunny note, it will give way to cloudy skies and rain showers during the latter half of the weekend.

According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, a cold front dropped through the area on Thursday evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

"Friday will be calmer, as pressure builds back in... Saturday looks great under a mix of sun and cloud and then Sunday, clouds will increase and the chance for rain will move in Sunday night." said Atchison.

A surface low will track from the Northern Plains toward Lake Michigan Sunday night with a widespread area of rainfall for the Civic Holiday Monday.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Friday: Mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday Night: A few clouds. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 12.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 25 C.

Monday: Showers. High 24 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 23 C.