Civil liberties group calls on New Brunswick to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is calling on the New Brunswick government to rescind travel restrictions that limit who can enter the province.

The current rules restrict entry to New Brunswick residents and essential workers, with some limited exceptions.

Association director Cara Zwibel sent a letter to the premier and minister of public safety Thursday in which she says the current rules unreasonably restrict mobility rights guaranteed to Canadians in the Constitution.

Zwibel says she appreciates the measures are intended to protect public health, but that they also have significant implications for some people, such as non-residents who have elderly parents in New Brunswick.

The association says it's hearing from many people who have compelling reasons to enter the province and who are willing to follow the 14-day isolation order when they arrive.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesman for the Public Safety Department, says the letter has been received and the department is reviewing it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2021.