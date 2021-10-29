Civil trial between Manitoba and Indigenous CFS agencies wraps up
A civil trial between Indigenous CFS agencies and the Province of Manitoba wrapped up on Friday.
During the four-day virtual proceedings in Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench, lawyers for the CFS agencies said between 2006 and 2019, the province clawed back $335 million of the Children's Special Allowance – a federal benefit meant for children in care.
A group of more than a dozen CFS agencies took the province to court over the clawback, arguing it was discriminatory and had a disproportionate impact on Indigenous children in care.
They accuse the province of using the Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act (BITSA) to retroactively legalize the clawback and block any legal challenges.
Provincial lawyers argued as the sole funder of provincial children in care, Manitoba was entitled to the money. They argued the province's policy and legislation around the clawback was constitutionally valid and did not discriminate against children in care.
The CFS agencies are calling on the court to strike down the policy, which could force the government to repay the funds.
Justice James Edmond has reserved his decision.
-
N.S. aims to recruit medical students, but takes different approach than with nursesA day after Nova Scotia announced every nursing student who graduated in the next five years would be guaranteed a job, Premier Tim Houston didn't make the same promise to medical students -- but he did recommit to retaining and recruiting more doctors.
-
REAL expanding proof of vaccination to entire campus, other organizations implementing policiesThe Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone heading onto its campus.
-
Treaty 8 rejects provincial police service contemplated by AlbertaTreaty 8 is not in favour of a provincial police force in Alberta, a sentiment Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam says was shared with Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu in July.
-
TTC investigating after hit by ransomware attackThe Toronto Transit Commission says it is investigating a ransomware attack that hit its network Friday.
-
6 injured, 2 in critical condition after fiery crash on snowy Coquihalla HighwayA serious crash closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions for several hours Friday, sending six people to hospital, two of them in critical condition.
-
Federal vaccine passport for travel now available for B.C. residentsBritish Columbians now have access to the federal COVID-19 vaccine passport that will soon be required for travelling by air, rail or cruise ship, the government announced Friday.
-
N.S. says it will pay for Lyme disease assessments at pharmaciesNova Scotians who suffer a tick bite can now go to a pharmacy for a Lyme disease assessment.
-
Sault city hall tent city growingA tent city on the front lawn of Sault Ste. Marie city hall continues to grow as local advocates call for more resources to help deal with homelessness in the city.
-
Overnight parking ban starts Monday in London, Ont.Starting Monday, parking is restricted on city streets between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.