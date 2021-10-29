Civil trial between Manitoba and Indigenous CFS agencies wraps up

A civil trial between Indigenous CFS agencies and the Province of Manitoba wrapped up on Friday.

During the four-day virtual proceedings in Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench, lawyers for the CFS agencies said between 2006 and 2019, the province clawed back $335 million of the Children's Special Allowance – a federal benefit meant for children in care.

A group of more than a dozen CFS agencies took the province to court over the clawback, arguing it was discriminatory and had a disproportionate impact on Indigenous children in care.

They accuse the province of using the Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act (BITSA) to retroactively legalize the clawback and block any legal challenges.

Provincial lawyers argued as the sole funder of provincial children in care, Manitoba was entitled to the money. They argued the province's policy and legislation around the clawback was constitutionally valid and did not discriminate against children in care.

The CFS agencies are calling on the court to strike down the policy, which could force the government to repay the funds.

Justice James Edmond has reserved his decision.