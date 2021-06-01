Civilian at centre of ASIRT investigation dead: officials

A man who became unresponsive during an encounter with Edmonton police died in hospital, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The unnamed 50-year-old was admitted on May 27 and died on May 30.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Alberta's police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, was tasked with reviewing police conduct in the matter.

According to ASIRT, EMS were dispatched to the man's house on May 27 shortly before midnight when he was found unconscious on the floor.

"EMS paramedics requested police assistance, as the patient had reportedly become combative. Several EPS members arrived at the location and helped restrain the man, who was already inside the ambulance," ASIRT said in a news release.

He had been given a sedative, and was taken to hospital.

"ASIRT’s investigation will examine the actions of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man’s restraint and any force that may have been used."