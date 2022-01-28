Driver hospitalized after crash with ETS bus
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
An Edmonton Transit Service bus and a car crashed in Edmonton's downtown core Friday morning, leaving a citizen injured.
Police say the two collided around 9:45 a.m. at 97 Avenue and Rossdale Road.
It's not known how the crash happened, but the car appeared to have come to a stop after hitting a tree at the corner.
The 30-year-old man driving the car sustained serious injuries, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said. He was taken to hospital.
It's not known if the bus was in service at the time of the crash.
EPS' major collision investigations unit is investigating.
Traffic was still being rerouted from the area at 11 a.m. Police asked drivers to take alternate routes.
-
Stick to health measures to avoid future shutdowns: GandhiThe former president of the Ontario Medical Association believes if Ontarians go along with what the Ford government has laid out in its latest reopening plan, it could prevent future shutdowns.
-
Inmate at Saint John correctional facility dies in custody, no foul play suspectedAn inmate at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre in Saint John, N.B. has died, according to a release from the province.
-
N.S. premier 'shocked' by Nova Scotia Power's fee-proposal, plans to intervene during public hearingsNova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he was shocked by the proposal from Nova Scotia Power to increase residential power rates by 10 per cent over the next three years.
-
Simcoe Muskoka hospitals tackle significant surgical backlogSimcoe Muskoka hospitals are tackling a mounting surgical backlog after pausing non-urgent procedures on Jan. 4 amid skyrocketing COVID-19 case counts.
-
Outdoor rinks more popular than ever this yearDuring some of the coldest months of the year, some Ottawa residents take it upon themselves to build and maintain outdoor rinks, and they are an important part of keeping their community active during the winter.
-
-
B.C.'s legislature deputy clerk told to trust advice on $258K retirement payment: trialThe former deputy clerk of the British Columbia legislative assembly told a trial that before she returned a retirement allowance she had received assurances from government officials that it was a valid claim.
-
Post-secondary students return to in-person learningIt was back to in-person learning Monday at both St. Clair College and the University of Windsor.
-
Suspect charged in $466K drug bust, largest in Sault police historyThe Sault Police Service said Monday it made the largest drug seizure in its history last weekend.