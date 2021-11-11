CJAY92 morning hosts raise money for Veterans Food Bank of Calgary
CJAY92 morning show hosts Jesse and JD are hoping Friday's 50/50 draw — with proceeds going to the Veterans Food Bank of Calgary — will be the biggest one yet.
The pair have been holding the draws each day this week as a fundraiser for the organization that assists veterans and their families in the city. They decided to step up as the food bank is struggling this year.
"We talked to a bunch of veterans that listen to CJAY92 and they were just talking about the lack of resources in the city and how the Veteran's Food Bank of Calgary is one of their go-tos, not just for people that served in the military but their families as well," Jesse told CTV News.
"So we started doing 50/50s, we have done one every single day this week and now we are on to our final one and it is the biggest one yet."
Winners receive half the proceeds from ticket sales, up to a maximum of $10,000.
Tickets can be purchased online or by texting 5050 to 929292, and the deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. MT on Thursday.
