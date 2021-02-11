It’s cold out there, but that’s not stopping CJBK1290 host Loreena Dickson from broadcasting outdoors Thursday morning.

While her co-host gets to remain warm indoors, Loreena has taken her studio outside her home for the Thursday broadcast of The Morning Show.

But why is she doing this? The effort is to raise awareness for the Coldest Night of the Year campaign which raises funds for charities serving people suffering homelessness in their city.

Loreena will have to tough it out until 10 a.m. capping a total of four hours broadcasting outdoors.

As of 9 a.m. the temperature outside was a balmy -13 degrees.

The Coldest Night of the Year campaign runs through February 20.

To find out how you can get involved tune in to 1290 CJBK or follow this link.