CK Major Crimes Unit reopens cold case from 1986

The Chatham-Kent Police Service are looking for the public’s assistance regarding a fatal collision that occurred on May 24, 1986 around 2:00 a.m.

Charlie Gammage, 36, was walking west of Ridgetown on Ridge Line, just east of Scane Road, when he was struck and killed by a passing motorist. The driver failed to remain at the scene of the collision.

OPP initially responded to the collision due to the incident occurring in their jurisdiction. The Chatham-Kent Police have since taken over the investigation.

“As we approach the 35th anniversary of the collision, we are appealing to the public for any information that may help us identify the person responsible for this collision,” says detective sergeant, Gabe Tetrault, of the Major Crime Unit. “We have interviewed several people over the years and believe that there are people who have intimate knowledge of the collision and the information we need to solve this crime. If you can help us bring closure to this family, please call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Mark VanderGriendt at markvan@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #207. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.