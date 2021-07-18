CK police charge two people in separate alleged impaired driving incidents

Chatham-Kent police charged two suspects in a pair of alleged impaired driving incidents over the weekend.

On Saturday at around noon, police initiated a traffic stop in Chatham following a complaint.

A 42-year-old man submitted to the screening and was arrested for alleged impaired operation of a motor-vehicle.

On Sunday shortly after midnight, police conducted a road side test to a 34-year-old man through a R.I.D.E stop, and he was arrested for alleged impaired driving.

The two suspects have been released with future court dates.