CK police looking for theft suspect

Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can help identify a person in relation to a theft investigation.

Around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police say a theft occurred at the No Frills on Queen Street in Chatham.

Anyone with information or who may be able to assist with the investigation is asked to contact Const. Craig Marentette at craigm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600.