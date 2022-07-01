CK police say rock thrower arrested at local bar

In the past 24 hours, the Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to 199 calls for service, arresting six people as a result.

One of those was a man who threw rocks, according to police.

Just after 10 p.m. on Thursday officers received a call saying a man at the Elephants Nest bar was refusing to leave.

When he was asked to do so, police say he threatened to throw a rock through the window and eventually did throw one at employees before leaving the area.

He was later arrested for uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and outstanding warrants.