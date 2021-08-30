CK Police seek suspect(s) in $150,000 theft

Chatham-Kent Police are asking the public for any further information after a truck, trailer and its contents were stolen on Richmond St. in Chatham.

Police believe the 53 ft. refrigerator trailer was stolen from a local business around 4 a.m. Sunday. The licence on the trailer was K3652T.

The transport truck that removed the trailer was reported stolen the day before.

The truck was a white 2016 Volvo with licence plate PA32432 and Gigg Express on the doors.

The total theft is estimated at $150,000.00.

You can provide the location of the stolen property or identify the person(s) responsible for the theft anonymously by calling CRIME STOPPERS 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip. You could earn a cash reward.