CK Police seek suspect(s) in $150,000 theft
CTV Windsor Reporter
Stefanie Masotti
Chatham-Kent Police are asking the public for any further information after a truck, trailer and its contents were stolen on Richmond St. in Chatham.
Police believe the 53 ft. refrigerator trailer was stolen from a local business around 4 a.m. Sunday. The licence on the trailer was K3652T.
The transport truck that removed the trailer was reported stolen the day before.
The truck was a white 2016 Volvo with licence plate PA32432 and Gigg Express on the doors.
The total theft is estimated at $150,000.00.
You can provide the location of the stolen property or identify the person(s) responsible for the theft anonymously by calling CRIME STOPPERS 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip. You could earn a cash reward.
