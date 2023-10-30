CK Public Health issues warning to clients of Chatham tattoo shop

Chatham-Kent Public Health is warning clients of an uninspected tattoo shop in Chatham that they may potentially be at risk of contracting a bloodborne infection.

CK Public Health issued a news release Monday saying it has become aware of the uninspected shop, Tattoos by Cienna, at 211 Park Street, and is issuing an advisory notice that people who received a tattoo from this location may be at risk of contracting an infection such as Hepatitus B, Hepatitus C and HIV.

“When considering a tattoo service, residents are encouraged to confirm that the business is inspected by the local public health authority and compliant with infection prevention and control legislation and best practices,” health officials said.

In Chatham-Kent, inspection results can be reviewed by visiting Check It CK.

Anyone impacted by the notice is asked to contact CK Public Health at 519-355-1071 ext. 2902 as soon as possible, as bloodborne infection testing is strongly recommended.