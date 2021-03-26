CK Public Health pushing back second dose appointments following provincial directive

Chatham-Kent Public Health announced Friday they will be following the provincial direction of waiting 16 weeks to administer second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

There are some groups who are exempt from this policy including residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges, and assisted living facilities.

Remote and isolated First Nation communities, including those living at Delaware Nation at Moraviantown, are also exempt.

Everyone else is now required to reschedule second dose appointments by calling the vaccination phone line at 519-351-1010 three months after their first dose.

It was on March 10 when the province announced it would be following the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) directions in extending COVID-19 vaccination second doses to 16 weeks.

For more information on vaccinations in Chatham-Kent follow this link.