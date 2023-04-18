CKPS annual report shows 'ebbs and flows of violent crime'

The Chatham-Kent Police Service annual report for 2022 has been released, showing the statistics in several areas of policing in the community.

The Operational Support Branch Report is to be received by the Chatham-Kent Police Services Board at the meeting on April 19.

Major crimes

In the major crime comparison of the report, the number of murders increased from three in 2021 to four in 2022. The number of attempted murders dropped from 10 in 2021 to three in 2022. The report says this indicated the “ebbs and flows of violent crime.”

The number of robberies and sexual assault cases dropped in Chatham-Kent last year, but aggravated assault and thefts increased.

Complaints against officers

The number of public complaints against Chatham-Kent police officers decreased in 2022.

The report showed 15 complaints were investigated by the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) for conduct, down from 33 in 2021.

There were 58 chief complaint investigations in 2022, compared to 49 the previous year. Seven were listed as neglect of duty and five were for discreditable conduct. In 2021, there were three for neglect of duty and 13 for discreditable conduct.

As for resolutions, 12 investigations resulted in disciplinary hearings, while others involved internal discipline, counseling, admonishment, remedial training, policy changes, or no action.

There are 164 sworn-in officers in the Chatham-Kent Police Service.

Use of Force

The report said the number of incidents requiring use of force by Chatham-Kent police was up last year. Police reported 66 incidents in 2022, compared to 60 in 2021.

There were no reports of firearms discharged, but guns were drawn 33 times during an arrest, which is the same as 2021.

Tasers were used 13 times and pepper spray was used twice, which an increase of one time in each section.