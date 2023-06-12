CKPS release photos in gas theft investigations

Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public’s help in two gas theft investigations.

In both cases, the man was driving a grey Honda Odyssey.

The first one took place on June 5, at the Ultramar on Mill Street in Tilbury.

Police say another theft occurred on June 6, at the Esso on Bloomfield Road in Chatham.

If you have any information to assist with these investigations, contact Const. Ken Muir at kenmu@chatham-kent.ca or Const. Jordan Tone at jordant@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.