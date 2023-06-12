CKPS release photos in gas theft investigations
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public’s help in two gas theft investigations.
In both cases, the man was driving a grey Honda Odyssey.
The first one took place on June 5, at the Ultramar on Mill Street in Tilbury.
Police say another theft occurred on June 6, at the Esso on Bloomfield Road in Chatham.
If you have any information to assist with these investigations, contact Const. Ken Muir at kenmu@chatham-kent.ca or Const. Jordan Tone at jordant@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.
-
Charges laid after Woodstock police officers assaultedFour people are facing a combined 12 charges after four Woodstock police officers were assaulted over the weekend.
-
These are the most affordable Ontario cities to buy a house in 2023Ontario residents hoping to buy a house in an affordable city may have to travel pretty far outside the Greater Toronto Area.
-
North Bay man, 37, charged after disturbance at apartmentA 37-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to a disturbance at a North Bay apartment complex on Highway 11 on Sunday.
-
OPP looking for suspect after robbery involving a knifeAround 10 a.m. on Saturday, police say a person dressed in full motorcycle attire, including a helmet, entered a convenience store on Ron McNeil Line and tried to leave without paying for a quantity of alcohol.
-
Ottawa police seize $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following three-month investigationTwo Gatineau, Que. men are facing charges after Ottawa police recovered $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following a three-month investigation into auto thefts in the national capital region.
-
Nova Scotia firefighters using helicopters to locate Shelburne wildfire hot spotsNova Scotia firefighters are using helicopters to scan the Shelburne County wildfire and locate hot spots.
-
Arson charge laid after 'intentional fire' at Barrie buildingOne man is in police custody following a fire that police say was intentionally set at a building in Barrie.
-
Family of B.C. man who died of drug overdose donates $20M to recovery centreA Vancouver family known for its philanthropy is making a $20 million donation to a British Columbia substance use treatment centre in memory of their adult son and brother who died of an opioid overdose.
-
OPP investigating suspicious incident involving driver and 2 girls in BracebridgeProvincial police in Bracebridge are investigating a suspicious incident that happened over the weekend involving a driver and two girls.