Clarence-Rockland appoints new mayor

Mario Zanth is the new Mayor of Clarence-Rockland.

The city of Clarence-Rockland announced the municipal council appointed Zanth as mayor, two months after the death of Mayor Guy Desjardins.

Zanth served as councillor for Ward 2 in Clarence-Rockland since 2014.

Desjardins passed away on July 3 after a long illness. Desjardins was first elected mayor of Clarence-Rockland in 2014 after serving as a councillor.

The city of Clarence-Rockland will announce plans to fill the vacancy as councillor in Ward 2 soon.