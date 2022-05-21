Clarence-Rockland declares state of emergency following storm

The city of Clarence-Rockland, to the east of Ottawa, has declared a state of emergency following a major storm that moved across eastern Ontario on Saturday.

“For everyone's safety, we are asking people to stay home due to the large amount of debris on the streets. The Clarence Creek Arena is now open and is welcoming people who need shelter,” the city said in a news release.

Residents are encouraged to call 911 for emergencies. For non-emergency resources or additional information, call 211.

The major storm ripped across Ontario Saturday afternoon. At least three people were killed, including one in Ottawa. Trees and power lines were downed across the storm’s path, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

Officials are asking residents to only leave their home for essential reasons.

The Clarence Creek Arena is open for residents to rest, get water and charge their devices. Officials say there is no internet at the arena.

The municipality of Clarence-Rockland has set up a hotline for residents to report issues caused by the storm. You can call 613-446-6022 and immediately dialing “0” to speak to an employee. The hotline will be back up and taking calls Monday at 9 a.m.

The city says the municipal landfill site, located on Lalonde Road in Bourget, will be open from Monday to Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for people who would like to bring branches, stumps and trees only.

People can still go to the emergency shelter located at the Clarence Creek Arena to recharge their devices, take a shower, get drinking water or rest.