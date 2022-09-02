Claresholm man faces multiple charges after police seize stolen farm equipment, weapons

A Claresholm man faces multiple charges in relation to the seizure of stolen items, weapons and possibly drugs from his home.

Wednesday, at around 3:30 p.m., Claresholm RCMP officers started a theft investigation after getting a tip that a local man was in possession of stolen farm equipment.

Police obtained a warrant, searched the man's residence south east of Claresholm, and discovered a number of items that had been reported stolen, including a dirt bike, an industrial-sized weed whacker, and a rifle.

Police also recovered a number of prohibited weapons, and some suspected fentanyl.

Jaden Ros Vincent, 26, of Claresholm, has been charged with the following:

Four charges of possession of stolen property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Possession of a prohibited weapon;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm; and

Trafficking of a controlled substance

After a bail hearing, Vincent was released on conditions. He's scheduled to appear in Fort Macleod provincial court on Sept. 21.