Claresholm man faces multiple charges after police seize stolen farm equipment, weapons
A Claresholm man faces multiple charges in relation to the seizure of stolen items, weapons and possibly drugs from his home.
Wednesday, at around 3:30 p.m., Claresholm RCMP officers started a theft investigation after getting a tip that a local man was in possession of stolen farm equipment.
Police obtained a warrant, searched the man's residence south east of Claresholm, and discovered a number of items that had been reported stolen, including a dirt bike, an industrial-sized weed whacker, and a rifle.
Police also recovered a number of prohibited weapons, and some suspected fentanyl.
Jaden Ros Vincent, 26, of Claresholm, has been charged with the following:
- Four charges of possession of stolen property obtained by crime under $5,000;
- Possession of a prohibited weapon;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm; and
- Trafficking of a controlled substance
After a bail hearing, Vincent was released on conditions. He's scheduled to appear in Fort Macleod provincial court on Sept. 21.