Clareview, Belvedere LRT stations to be closed for 3 weekends for planned maintenance

The city is alerting LRT users about some upcoming station closures on the Capital Line in late March and early April.

Clareview and Belvedere stations will be closed entirely on March 23, March 29-30, and April 6-7 for planned maintenance.

The city will run buses every seven to eight minutes between Clareview and Coliseum stations to get passengers to their destinations.

Trains will continue to run on their normal schedule between Coliseum and Century Park stations. Metro and Valley Line service will not be impacted.