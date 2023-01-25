Clareview Recreation Centre closed temporarily after man sent to hospital
The Clareview Community Recreation Centre was closed on Wednesday after an incident that sent a man to hospital.
Alberta Health Services confirmed that paramedics were called to the rec centre around 3:30 p.m. and took a man to hospital.
The man, who is believed to be about 50 years old, was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in critical condition, AHS said.
The facility resumed normal operations on Thursday with a spokesperson saying, "The City of Edmonton takes the safety of recreation centre guests and staff very seriously, and we are concerned about any incident of this nature.
"As part of our protocols, safety, life saving staff and management meet to debrief and review practices following emergency events. That work is ongoing.
"In the meantime, our thoughts are with the individual and the friends, family and Clareview Centre staff involved in this unfortunate incident."
