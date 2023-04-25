Clark Bishop hoping to Wrangle another AHL championship, this time for Calgary

Calgary Wranglers forward Clark Bishop knows what it takes the win the Calder Cup.

Bishop did it in the 2018-19 season with the Charlotte Checkers.

He and his teammates raised the trophy after beating the Chicago Wolves in five games and he remembers it well.

"It was amazing," the 27-year-old said.

"I was just telling the guys about it the other day. It's going to be an awesome feeling for everyone in this room, too, if we get that far and I think we all have the right mindset in this room that we can get that far and get that moment."

ONLY WRANGLER TO WIN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Bishop is the only player on the Wranglers who has hoisted the Calder Cup.

That experience goes a long way and he's been telling some of his younger teammates what it takes to complete the run.

"I mean, it's a marathon and everyone's got to be on the same mindset in the dressing room," he said.

"It's not an easy thing to do but I think it bonds you as a team and I think we've got a great group of guys in this locker room on and off the ice and I think that goes a long way in the playoffs."

ROOKIES ARE ALL EARS

Emilio Pettersen sits beside Bishop in the locker room and he's all ears when the veteran talks about winning the title.

Pettersen is grateful for the words of wisdom.

"All year, we've been preparing for this, so it's just the little things in games where we need to have the right detail for things," said Pettersen.

"We talk about that stuff a lot and just about a long stretch.

"A lot of us went down last year and we still have lots to learn from that and just having Bish here helps that much more."

This is Cole Schwindt's first year with the Wranglers and he's also had a lot of conversations with Bishop.

"He said that every night is going to be a battle. Obviously, we've worked so hard to get here and everyone has got to stick together now and know that everyone is putting their good foot forward and everyone is working for each other."

WRANGLERS LOVE BISHOP

One of the reasons the Flames signed Bishop in the off-season was so he could bring leadership to the young Wranglers and he's played a big role in helping those players take the next step.

Wranglers head coach Mitch Love says Bishop has done everything they've asked of him.

"We've leaned on him all year for his leadership qualities and through his consistency, in terms of his role and what he does for us as a team over the last three or four months," said Love.

"He's been outstanding and you know, he's a playoff-type player, so we'll be leaning on him in the dressing room and on the ice."

The Wranglers open up the best-of-five series against the Abbotsford Canucks beginning Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.