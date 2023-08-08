Clashing municipalities to lose out on new surgical centre near Strathroy

An ongoing dispute between neighbouring municipalities in Middlesex County could see this entire region lose out on a major healthcare investment.

A proposal to build a medical and surgical centre near the border of Strathroy-Caradoc and the Township of Adelaide Metcalfe is about to fall through because the municipalities are tied up in a legal battle over water and sewer services.

Dr. Vipan Jain, a surgeon in Strathroy-Caradoc since 2011, envisions a state-of-the-art facility that would offer operating rooms for out-patient procedures, endoscopy, and potentially dialysis and cancer treatments currently only available to his patients who can travel to London or Sarnia.

He believes locating on a 17 acre site on the west side of Centre Road (south of Highway 402) would improve access to a wide range of medical services for residents throughout the rural area.

But an agreement to purchase the property in Adelaide Metcalfe is about to collapse because it lacks permission to connect to water and sewer pipes that serve commercial businesses across the road.

“We can’t rely on well-water for a facility that we’re hoping might be upwards of 30,000 square feet,” explained Dr. Jain.

A historic servicing agreement saw Adelaide Metcalfe pay to use a portion of Strathroy-Caradoc’s sewer and water capacity so that the stretch of Centre Road could be developed.

But the deal expired in 2019, and the two municipalities have been locked in a dispute in front of the Ontario Land Tribunal, and then in the courts.

Morgan Calvert, the CAO for Adelaide Metcalfe told CTV News London in a statement, “Strathroy-Caradoc is now denying access to those public utilities to Adelaide Metcalfe and landowners in the Adelaide Metcalfe Commercial Corridor, harming economic development for the region.”

Mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc Colin Grantham explained he has a responsibility to protect the financial and legal interests of his residents, and told CTV News London, “We have a legal opinion that states we can not allow any further hook-ups, or even negotiate, until all the legal proceedings are done.”

Calvert’s statement explained that Adelaide Metcalfe has paid, and continues to pay, for its portion of servicing,

“Strathroy-Caradoc is also refusing to engage in any discussions with respect to entering into an updated servicing agreement for the provision of those public utilities to the commercial corridor with Adelaide Metcalfe,” said Calvert.

Grantham said that after winning an appeal in June, Strathroy-Caradoc Council directed him to negotiate — but with a condition.

“As a sign of good faith, let the medical centre proceed, but with one proviso, let’s drop all legal proceedings. Adelaide Metcalfe chose not to,” he explained.

Recently, Adelaide Metcalfe asked a court for leave to appeal a Court of Appeal decision that sided with Strathroy-Caradoc.

While the servicing dispute winds its way through the courts, Jain is worried the opportunity to bring medical and surgical services to residents of both municipalities and the surrounding region will expire.

“My deadline is our [sale] agreement date, when [the seller] no longer says we can’t extend it anymore,” he added.

The latest sale extension expires at the end of this week.

The provincial government is aware of the impasse.

MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex Monte McNaughton told CTV News London in a statement, “I have spoken with Mayors Clarke and Grantham about working together for the well-being of our community, and I urge the municipalities to get an agreement in place as quickly as possible for everyone’s benefit.”

Even with the clock ticking, Jain still has hope that the facility will overcome the servicing hurdle for the sake of rural residents in the region.

“If everybody sees the benefit of it, then we will see it work — as a community,” Jain said.