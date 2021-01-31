More than two dozen families have indicated they would like to join a lawsuit alleging gross negligence at a Barrie, Ont., long-term care home devastated by a deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

The virus infected 128 residents and 104 staff at Roberta Place, while 63 people died amid the outbreak that was declared on Jan. 8.

Marcella Lambie is the representative plaintiff in a $50 million action by Barrie firms Brock Medical Malpractice and Oatley Vigmond LLP.

Her brother George Head has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Lambie says she feels incredible guilt, seeing her brother's health deteriorate, knowing she can't remove him from the facility.

"This should never, ever have happened," Lambie told CTV through tears on Sunday." This is his family. This is his home."

Lawyer Gayle Brock said she is not deterred by the recently-passed Ontario legislation that critics say shields long-term care homes from legal action.

"We have specific allegations of negligence against Roberta Place, primarily that comes out of the Ministry of Long-Term Care inspection report, and we see serious areas of sub-standard care that we think will extend beyond the bill."

Ministry reports highlighted issues inside Roberta Place, including infected and non-infected residents rooming together, improper use of personal protective equipment, and a lack of staff cohorting.

Lambie cannot reconcile the gaunt brother she's seen through a screen the last few days with the man she says was happy and healthy around Christmas.

"Somebody needs to explain this to me. I did not leave him like this. He was supposed to be well-cared for, isolated." Lambie said. "This isn't right. He didn't deserve this."

Robert Durante, Oatley Vigmond, said that about 25 families had reached out to join the class-action lawsuit in Barrie in addition to Lambie and her brother. "They deserve answers about what happened. How could this go horribly wrong here in Barrie, in our backyard, in my backyard?"

On Monday, Jarlette Health Services said it was aware of the lawsuit filed against Roberta Place and that it extends "our heartfelt condolences to all those who have been impacted by the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak."

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides