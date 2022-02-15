Class action lawsuit related to 2019 Westcourt Place fire certified

A class-action lawsuit has been certified into the circumstance related to a 2019 fire at the Westcourt Place building in downtown Windsor.

The senior partner at local law firm, Strosberg Sasso Sutts, says the certification is an important step in the process to seek damages.

Harvey Strosberg says their expert determined the fire started in a prefabricated electrical distribution system called a busway.

Strosberg says the next steps will be to determine where the fire exactly started, why the fire started in the location and did Westcourt avoid the fire.

Westcourt has 30 days to decide whether or not to make a motion to seek leave to appeal.

A fire started in the underground parking lot of the residential and commercial building. Billowing smoke all the way to the top of the 21st storey of Westcourt on Nov. 12, 2019.

More than 200 people were evacuated from their homes, who can now proceed to go to court to seek damages.