Marymount Academy, Sudbury. (Sudbury Catholic District School Board)

Sudbury Catholic District School Board has suspended all classes at Marymount Academy on Monday citing a staff shortage.

This comes just one day after one COVID-19 infection was confirmed at the school, sending two classes home to isolate - Grade 7B and the native language class held 8:30-9:45 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

A letter sent to families also said all of the school's bus routes have been cancelled as well and that more information is to come.

Januray 25, 2021 - Please note that since classes are suspended at Marymount Academy, transportation is cancelled for these students today.

— SSSC - Bus Info (@bus_info1) January 25, 2021

Officials with Marymount Acadmey told CTV News the closure is just Monday for now.

Just after midnight on Monday, Public Health Sudbury & Districts declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Pius XII after three confirmed infections. All classes at the elementary school in Minnow Lake have also been suspended.