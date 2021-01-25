Sudbury Catholic District School Board has suspended all classes at Marymount Academy on Monday citing a staff shortage.
This comes just one day after one COVID-19 infection was confirmed at the school, sending two classes home to isolate - Grade 7B and the native language class held 8:30-9:45 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
A letter sent to families also said all of the school's bus routes have been cancelled as well and that more information is to come.
Januray 25, 2021 - Please note that since classes are suspended at Marymount Academy, transportation is cancelled for these students today.— SSSC - Bus Info (@bus_info1) January 25, 2021
Officials with Marymount Acadmey told CTV News the closure is just Monday for now.
Just after midnight on Monday, Public Health Sudbury & Districts declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Pius XII after three confirmed infections. All classes at the elementary school in Minnow Lake have also been suspended.