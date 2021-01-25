Sudbury Catholic District School Board has suspended all classes at Marymount Academy on Monday citing a staff shortage.

This comes just one day after one COVID-19 infection was confirmed at the school, sending two classes home to isolate - Grade 7B and the native language class held 8:30-9:45 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

A letter sent to families also said all of the school's bus routes have been cancelled as well and that more information is to come.

Januray 25, 2021 - Please note that since classes are suspended at Marymount Academy, transportation is cancelled for these students today.

Officials with Marymount Acadmey told CTV News the closure is just Monday for now.

Just after midnight on Monday, Public Health Sudbury & Districts declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Pius XII after three confirmed infections. All classes at the elementary school in Minnow Lake have also been suspended.