Classes cancelled at Ponoka Secondary Campus after 'out of context' threat complaint: police
Ponoka RCMP say they received a report on Wednesday that someone was threatening to bring a firearm to Ponoka Secondary Campus.
Officers were deployed to the school to investigate the threat, and classes were cancelled for the day.
After the investigation, police said the threat had been taken "out of context."
They followed up with the originator say no offence was committed, and there was no threat to the community.
“The RCMP takes any threat to the safety of students and schools very seriously.” Sgt. Erin St-Cyr of the Ponoka RCMP said in a written release. "There will always be a thorough investigation processes to ensure a community’s safety and mental wellbeing.”
Police are thanking students for their patience during the investigation.
Ponoka is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.
