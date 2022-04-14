Classes cancelled at southeast Edmonton school after overnight fire
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A Mill Woods junior high school is closed Thursday after an overnight fire.
Fire crews were on scene at T.D. Baker early Thursday morning after a portable classroom caught fire.
Photos show the portable was damaged on the outside, but the full extent of the damage is unknown, Edmonton Public Schools said.
Classes at the junior high are cancelled on Thursday "to keep students and staff safe while crews continue their work," Edmonton Public Schools added.
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating the fire but said "it’s too early to say it’s suspicious, as investigators haven’t ruled out accidental causes."
The fire started just before midnight and it was brought under control at 3:15 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.
-
-
Sault College receives $2M in provincial funding for engineering schoolAs renovations continue at the future site of the School of Engineering at Sault College, the province is providing funding for the project.
-
Businesses caught between rising costs and pinched customersInflation is the leading worry of just over one-third of Canadian businesses, according to a recent survey by Ownr, an RBC Ventures company.
-
Londoner honoured with Sovereign's Medal for 40 years of volunteer workSandi Burns learned in 2019 she would be awarded the Sovereign's Medal for volunteer work. But after the pandemic postponed the event, Lieutenant Governor for Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell announced she would visit Burns at her home for the ceremony.
-
Proposed tax on trucks met with disapproval from Sask. politiciansA proposed federal tax expansion on half ton trucks is being condemned in the Saskatchewan Legislature, a proposal Ottawa said came from an independent advisory body.
-
-
Gloves come off: NDP ties Kevin Falcon to unpopular Liberal cuts ahead of byelectionAhead of a byelection that's expected to give new BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon a seat at the provincial legislature, the NDP are on the attack, as part of a strategy to link him to past unpopular decisions.
-
‘Have you seen my wheels?’: Unusual theft north of FergusThe County of Wellington is asking for the public’s help.
-
Timmins police make $360K drug bust, two suspects arrestedA Timmins police investigation into a violent break and enter in early April turned up more than anticipated, leading to a drug bust totalling more than $360,000 in illicit drugs.