Health officials have dismissed all classes at a catholic high school following a confirmed case of a COVID-19 variant of concern.

According to the North Bay-Parry Sound District Health Unit, all students and staff at École secondaire catholique Algonquin have been dismissed. The health unit says the decision was made as a precautionary measure, as the case in question appears to be a variant of concern.

"We are taking every precaution to keep the students and staff safe," Dr. Jim Chirico, the medical officer of health for the region, said in a news release. "We need to stop the spread of COVID-19 Variant of Concern, and if we don’t act now, it could be devastating for the entire school community, and our district."

While classes have been dismissed, officials say no outbreak has been declared. Anyone who has been on the 133 bus route and those in the school's grade 9 cohort are considered high-risk and must self-isolate immediately.

There is no date of return as of right now. Officials say further decisions on reopening will be made as the investigation progresses.

The health unit will be calling all close contacts throughout the weekend.

If you are a parent or guardian of a student at École secondaire catholique Algonquin and have questions, please call the Health Unit’s School Call Centre at 1-800-563-2808 option 6.