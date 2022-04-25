Classes resume at Nova Scotia’s Université Sainte-Anne after seven-week strike

Classes resumed Monday at Nova Scotia’s Université Sainte-Anne after a seven-week strike involving professors and librarians.

The university and the faculty union say they've agreed to binding arbitration.

The union said it was seeking pay equity with professors in English-speaking institutions and that their workload be rebalanced to meet the requirements of a new strategic plan announced by the university.

Unionized professors and librarians at Nova Scotia's only French language post-secondary institution went on strike on March 1.