Classic boat show returning to Muskoka Wharf

It's set to be a blast from the past on the water in Muskoka as a decades-long tradition returns to cottage country.

On July 8, the 42nd annual Vintage Boat Show is set to take over the Muskoka Wharf. Well over 100 boats, ranging from vintage wood to classic fibreglass boats, will be on display, with many of their drivers showing off the power of their boats on the water.

"It's a real incredible passion, the amount of time and effort and, of course, money that goes into restoring these boats or, in some cases doing a contemporary reconstruction build," said Mike Gridley, the chairman of the annual event.

The event is put together by the Antique and Classic Boat Society. It will also feature many different performances in addition to a traditional show-and-tell format.

"We've got the Muskoka Extreme Water Ski team who is going to do a demo at lunchtime on Saturday; we'll have our vintage boats, what we call boats in motion taking tours around the bay and for the visiting public, we have what we call our ride along program and owners have volunteered their vintage boats to take the public for free rides," said Gridley.

The event first started in Toronto's Harbourfront neighbourhood. It then moved to Port Carling before setting up at the Muskoka Wharf, its current location.

Upwards of 700 members of the boating community are expected to take part in the event. It is being offered free of charge.

