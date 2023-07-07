Classic cars line downtown Kitchener for Cruising on King

Classic car enthusiasts were in Kitchener for the return of Cruising on King.

The event draws big crowds and an impressive lineup of classic cars.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, eventgoers checked out 100 one-of-a-kind classic cars as they cruise down King Street.

About a 1 kilometre stretch between Francis and Fredrick Streets was blocked off for the event.

"I put the pipes on it," a car owner said about their ride. "They were bought for me for a birthday present when I was 18 years old. I've had this for almost 40 years."

Event organizers were encouraging people to take their time when strolling down the street and to chat with the car owners.

“I did Mel's diner, interior black and white checkered floors, red vinyl seats. I bought it six or seven years ago out of Saskatchewan, and it was already compromised then. It made trips to Mexico, so there are pesos instead of stickers on it,” said another car owner.

Classic cars are the main attraction, but there was a lot of entertainment to enjoy including live music. This year saw a special tribute to 60s legends like Tina Turner and Elvis Presley.

The City of Kitchener’s website calls the event the biggest street party in Kitchener.

"What's really cool about this event is the car owners love it," said Steven Roth, the special events manager for the city. "They love talking about their cars. They love sharing their car. They love talking about where they got it, when they got it, and how they got it. There's no shortage of conversation."