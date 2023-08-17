Classic OLG win tone gets an update from Timmins' Preston Pablo

Anyone in Ontario who has bought a winning lottery ticket and had it checked or being shopping when a winning ticket is claimed knows the sounds – the ‘Winner! Gagnant!’ tune. The sound is a series of electronic chimes followed by a robotic voice saying the now iconic phrase.

Timmins’ own Juno award-winning artist Preston Pablo lent his vocals to a remix of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s (OLG) famous and iconic tune.

Pablo collaborated with London, Ont. based electric dance music duo Loud Luxury on the remix.

It is all to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the familiar OLG sound – officials said the updated tune is a way to connect with a new generation.

“As an Ontarian, the OLG Winner! Gagnant! Win Tone is a classic, so I was super happy to be a part of the remix with Loud Luxury,” said Pablo in a statement.

“This song gives off that winning energy and I can't wait for it to be heard!”

Loud Luxury said they hope their 2023 version brings the same energy.

“We said, listen, just put a fresh spin on it. See what you can do – but we want to keep that iconic sound,” said OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti.

“They came up with that wonderful remix that, again, has that electronic music dance mix, Carrie’s on with the ‘Winner, Gangant’ sound, as well, too.”

OLG said the original tune has sounded off around a 180 million times a year province-wide over the last decade.

“This little jingle just might be one of the most played songs in Ontario,” said OLG in a news release.

“And for the first time, we’re taking the Win Tone outside the store and on tour across Ontario.”

On Aug. 6, Juno wining Loud Luxury teased the new remix on the VELD main stage in Toronto.

“We’ve been introducing it across the province at music festivals, various festivals that we sponsor – because we sponsor about 250 festivals across the province, each year,” said Bitonti.

“So, we just introduced it, but it is going viral.”

To see where you can hear the remix next, visit the OLG website.