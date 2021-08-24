Clean slate for construction: Saint John council gives green light for development

The site of the former Woolworth’s department store in uptown Saint John has been cleared and the property is now a clean slate ready for construction, which the developer says could begin soon.

The proposed development for what was known as 91 King Street has received the preliminary stamp of approval from Common Council, after a public hearing on Monday night.

“We had unanimous support for the project which gives us the green light to progress further with our design plans to put in a 12 to 14 story apartment building,” says property owner and developer Percy Wilbur.

Demolition on the derelict building located at the corner of King and Charlotte Streets began in early June of this year after sitting empty for many years and sustaining major water damage.

“I can barely remember a day when that was a vibrant corner, it’s been boarded up for so long,” says Saint John mayor Donna Reardon. “It’s just not great for the face of the city, so I think that everybody has wanted to see something happen with that corner.”

The plans for the development, which have not yet been finalized, include underground parking, retail and office space, along with more than 90 residential units.

The next step for the project, Wilbur says, is getting the infrastructure in the ground.

“That’s where we’ll be focusing on for the next months until spring,” says Wilbur. “Getting the infrastructure and the guts of the building in place so we can pour the footings, foundation, and build it up.”

Construction on the project is expected to take around two years to complete, and the mayor believes that it will be beneficial for other businesses within the King’s Square area.

“Just imagine that influx of people on the square, that’s huge – and then the domino effect of having 90 residential units, and how that animates your space up there, and how the businesses, etc. will benefit from that,” says Reardon.

An iconic piece of Saint John history, that officials hope will also be a big part of the city's future.