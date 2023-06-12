'Clean that coil': Saskatoon technician says a little TLC can help extend the life of your AC

With temperatures nearing 30 on Monday, more people are turning to their air conditioning unit to stay comfortable.

It’s the perfect time of year to be outside, as long as you have a way to stay cool.

“I want to stay cool because the sunshine is a little bit strong,” said Euntac, who was cooling off in the shade this afternoon. “When I sleep at home last night, it was a little bit hot so I can’t sleep right away. I had to take a shower to cool down.”

Using the shade or being by the river helps, but when the heat sticks around overnight, air conditioning can become less of a luxury and more of a necessity.

That’s why this is one of the busiest times of year for Brent Badrock.

“Right now we’re seeing a lot of service just due to air conditioners running a long time,” said Badrock, owner of Gibbon Heating and Air Conditioning. “Because of the thirties we’ve been seeing day after day, capacitors, we see a lot of that kind of repairs. Just overall general outdoor cleaning of the units and just mechanical. Just from them being running so long.”

While some regular maintenance is to be expected, Badrock says a little consumer care goes a long way. Whether it’s replacing an air filter, hosing down the outdoor unit coils, or checking the drain hose.

“The outdoor unit, consumers can do that outside,” he said. “Clean that coil, a lot of fluff in there so it’s harder on the pressures of the system. It could burn your compressor out. So the outdoor unit, clean it, and the filter inside to keep clean as well.”

With overnight temperatures lingering in the high teens and twenties over the next few days, that’s when people get uncomfortable.

“Nighttime is when we see that,” said Badrock. “That’s when we get those calls, when the temperature stays above 25 C overnight. It’s hard to sleep when it’s that hot, so that’s usually what the common complaint is.

Environment Canada says high temperatures are expected over the next few days. The humidex read 34 C on Monday afternoon and is expected to be at least 32 C on Tuesday.