Clean up got underway Thursday at the scene of the train derailment in Goderich, Ont.

A crew from Quebec arrived to lift and move four rail cars and two engine cars from the location of Monday’s derailment.

No one was injured in the crash that damaged equipment at the grain elevator and destroyed a tractor trailer and a pickup truck.

OPP said fortunately there were no flammable materials on board and no leaks as a result of the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

