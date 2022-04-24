iHeartRadio

Cleaning up after car smashes into Windsor, Ont. business

Windsor police and Essex-Windsor EMS attend the scene where a vehicle struck a building on Ottawa Street near Parent Avenue, April 24, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocation_ / Twitter)

A Windsor, Ont. business owner is cleaning up Sunday morning after a vehicle smashed into the front of her building around 1 a.m.

The intersection of Ottawa Street and Parent Avenue was closed for a period of time while police investigated the incident.

”No one is hurt and that really is the only thing I care about,” reads a social media post by the owner of The Art Lab.

There is no police confirmation yet on exactly what happened or if any charges have been laid.

