Cleanup continues on P.E.I. after weekend snowstorm

Snow removal is still the order of the day on Prince Edward Island Tuesday, the second day of digging out from the weekend’s massive storm.

Much of western P.E.I. returned to normal. However, central and eastern P.E.I. still lie under a blanket of snow.

Some medical facilities and most government offices in that part of the province were closed. Poor road conditions also delayed a by-election, which was planned for yesterday, until Wednesday, and all schools were closed.

That gave some students the chance to get out and see the snow.

“It’s a new experience for me for sure, because I’m from the Caribbean and, you know, it’s always sunny there,” said Joseph Wright.

Crews were out across the province clearing snow. Many sections of road, even major highways, were reduced to just a single lane.

It’s the worst storm in recent memory.

“Not for a long time, no. It’s been a long time since I seen this much snow,” said Darlene Millar, who’s lived on P.E.I. her whole life. “But anyways, it’s nice to be able to get out today, finally.”

For some recently arrived islanders, it’s a brand new experience.

“When you’re walking, it’s like you’re in a snow globe or something,” said Wright. “That’s how it feels.”

Though not much damage has been reported, not everyone has gotten out unscathed. One Charlottetown building was left with it’s gutters torn down after the storm.

Roads here are passable, and that’s what workers have been spending the last two days doing, trying to make sure that people and emergency vehicles can get where they need to go.

After that, over the next several days, workers will work to remove the remaining snow that’s blocking the middles and the sides of the streets, clearing that out to make it easier for people to move around.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.