Cleanup underway after evening thunderstorm hits communities in Calgary

It didn't last long, but an evening storm in Calgary on July 6 dumped buckets of water and hail onto city communities, inundating storm drains and causing mayhem on the streets.

Ryan Kidd, the city's manager of stormwater and field operations support for water services, looks at the aftermath of a storm to see how the city's catch basin system performed.

He says high volumes of hail followed by rain can be a challenge.

"We start getting hail and other things mixed in with that rainstorm or debris that blocks catch basins, that can restrict the amount of water that gets into our system and cause deeper ponding," he said.

"That starts to impact traffic and properties, and it also takes a lot longer to drain that system when those things happen."

Kidd says calls started coming in quickly to the city's 311 call system with reports of water backing up on city roads.

"Our underground stormwater system is really designed to take a certain amount of flow so it doesn't overwhelm our infrastructure downstream," he said.

"Part of that design is when you get those intense rainstorms, for water to actually pond on the streets to allow time for that system to drain."

The city has 60,000 catch basins but limited staff to clear them when a big storm hits the city, and that's when the public turns to calling 911 to have the Calgary Fire Department help.

Carol Henke, the department's public information officer, says firefighters helped a man in a wheelchair when he became stuck outside and water started to rise around him.

"He was outside and just got caught in an area where water started to rise really quickly," she said.

"Thankfully, he had a phone on him and called 911 right away, so we responded and rescued him from that situation."

Henke says the department's call volume increases to about three times the normal rate when a massive storm rolls through the city.

She says it's important for homeowners and drivers to be prepared for a storm by cleaning gutters and removing debris from catch basins near their homes.

She adds that drivers should avoid big ponds on the roadway where they could become stranded.

"All of those emergencies and weather incidents tend to overlap if you have a significant wind event or a significant rainstorm that can create a power outage, so you don't just have one emergency incident, you have multiple, so be prepared for that well in advance, knowing it's going to happen at some point," she said.

Kidd says the city is always looking at large rain events to see what can be done to minimize the impact on Calgarians.

"More intense, high-volume rain events are happening more and more frequently," he said.

"We're also looking at the impact of climate change on stormwater management and how we align some of our design standards with the changing rainfall patterns and intensities that we're starting to see here."

You can learn more about being prepared at calgary.ca/emergencies.